WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in Walton County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened at U.S. Highway 90 and Walden Road.

In a news release, troopers said a car was traveling east and attempting to make a left turn onto Walden Road when they hit the two motorcyclists who were traveling west.

The release said both motorcyclists, a 25-year-old man and a 54-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.