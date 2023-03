Investigators examine the scene of a fire in Grand Ridge, Thursday morning. – Shelia Mader, The Jackson County Times

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on scene Thursday morning after a fire destroyed a home on Rocky Lane in Grand Ridge.

Officials at the scene have not confirmed any details about the fire. First responders were seen removing two bodies from the area.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.