Fatal crash takes one life, injures two others

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fatal crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, a fatal car crash on State Road 2 took the life of a Malone School student and injured two others.

According to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was a 17-year-old, identified as Ocasio Murff by the Jackson County School District. Murff was driving west in a sedan approaching Mandella Road with two passengers. He lost control of the car while trying to navigate a left curve and ran off the road into the right shoulder.

Murff overcorrected, running across the entire road, from the right shoulder to the left shoulder, when the car flipped and the driver was thrown from the vehicle, according to the release.

The release said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The two passengers in the car, both 18-year-old males, sustained minor injuries, and were and were also not wearing seatbelts, according to the release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Thousands of tourists come down to Panama City Beach to celebrate 4th of July

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of tourists come down to Panama City Beach to celebrate 4th of July"

Trumptilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trumptilla"

Veterans and residents hold 4th of July remembrance event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans and residents hold 4th of July remembrance event"

July 4th brings busy beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4th brings busy beaches"

Arrest in Jackson County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest in Jackson County"

Pedestrian Accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian Accident"
More Local News