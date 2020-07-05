Fatal crash takes one life, injures two others

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, a fatal car crash on State Road 2 took the life of a Malone School student and injured two others.

According to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was a 17-year-old, identified as Ocasio Murff by the Jackson County School District. Murff was driving west in a sedan approaching Mandella Road with two passengers. He lost control of the car while trying to navigate a left curve and ran off the road into the right shoulder.

Murff overcorrected, running across the entire road, from the right shoulder to the left shoulder, when the car flipped and the driver was thrown from the vehicle, according to the release.

The release said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The two passengers in the car, both 18-year-old males, sustained minor injuries, and were and were also not wearing seatbelts, according to the release.