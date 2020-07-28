Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Fatal Calhoun County shooting under investigation

CLARKSVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators are trying to determine if Calhoun County man acted in self-defense when he shot and killed his uncle over the weekend.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s investigators say 43-year-old Jonathan Maybin shot and killed Steven Shiver after multiple confrontations.

Authorities say Maybin called twice before the shooting to ask for a trespass warning against Shiver. The third time he called, he let deputies know he shot Shiver, according to a news release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Maybin claims Shiver tried to drag him out of his truck and take away his gun, the news release states.

Sheriff’s officials are working with prosecutors to determine if Maybin acted in self-defense under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

