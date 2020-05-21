Farmers Market brings produce & local businesses to Downtown area

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many local events have canceled or postponed plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, but a farmers market is just getting started in Downtown Panama City.

The Downtown Farmers Market began at the start of May with safety precautions in place to follow social distancing orders, and since then, has added vendors from many branches of local business, including fresh fruits and vegetables, coffee, toiletries, artwork, popcorn and pet supplies.

It runs 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday’s at McKenzie Park, and Dannon Glover, Downtown Farmers Market Organizer, said vendors are spaced out approximately 10 feet apart and are encouraged to wear masks as well as gloves.

Credit card payments are preferred to avoid contact with cash, but cash is accepted.

