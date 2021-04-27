Family seeks to give back after tragedy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Addie and Baylor Foundation is still continuing to do good in the community.

Months after losing their children in a tragic accident at Coconut Creek Family Fun Park, the Kirchgessner family is back in the area, doing good deeds in honor of their children.

They have paired up with West Bay Elementary to do a penny war and raise money to purchase books.

The Addie and Baylor Foundation matched the amount raised, totaling $500. All books raised are going to local foster care families.

In December of last year, Panama City Beach resident Scott Donaldson drove his pickup truck across Front Beach Road and crashed into the mini-golf course. Addie Kirchgessner, 6, and her brother Baylor, 4, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is still ongoing.