Family of female victim in Panama City shooting reaches out, taken too soon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a shooting on July 2 at the Aztec Villa apartments left one woman and one man dead, a grieving family reached out on behalf of their daughter, whose life was taken from them too soon.

Patricia Crowley, the female victim’s mother, identified her as 21-year-old Jazmine Nicole Crowley.

Patricia, and the victim’s cousin, Amber Murray, said that they never expected to lose her so soon and therefore was not expecting to have to make funeral arrangements.

The family is asking for any donations to help honor their daughter, cousin and friend with burial arrangements at their GoFundMe.

Police are still investigating what they said they believe to be a murder-suicide.