Family and friends searching for answers in death of Kevin McLeod

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- A family is still searching for answers after a loved one’s mysterious death. Kevin McLeod disappeared a month ago and weeks later, his body was found along I-10. His family and friends are searching for closure as they patiently wait to find out what happened to McLeod.

McLeod went missing in early November after taking a trip to Alabama and when he didn’t return, his friends and family were immediately concerned.

“When I heard he went missing, I heard that they had found his car at the rest area and found his dog bear and I was in complete shock,” said Family Friend, Dawn Henderson.

Sue Hutchinson said she reported him missing after having a conversation with his employer and learning he had been gone a lot longer than they thought.

“I went by and talked to his boss and he said he had disappeared and he was supposed to bring groceries back cause they were having a big cookout that same night and he never showed back up,” said Hutchinson.

When news that a body had been found along I-10 emerged, they feared for the worst. “I was hoping and praying that they would find him alive and I know that he couldn’t have killed himself. Something had to of happened to him, he would have never done that. It’s been really hard,” said Henderson.

His friends said they still have questions about his disappearance and that something feels off. “Kevin’s not like that. He’s not going to just run off and leave and not tell someone where he’s going,” said Hutchinson.

According to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s office, the preliminary autopsy did not determine a cause of death, nor did it indicate whether or not foul play was a factor. Officials tell News 13 they’re waiting on toxicology reports to come back to further their investigation. Officials tell us that the toxicology reports can take months to process.

“It’s hard sitting here waiting to find out what went on,” said Hutchinson.

Until then, his loved ones are remembering Kevin as a kind person with a big heart. However, the circumstances surrounding his death will not soon be forgotten.

“I wish they would find out about who did it and what happened and they need to be punished for it,” said Hutchinson.

A memorial was held Monday night in honor of Kevin McLeod.