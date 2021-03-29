Family and friends mourning the loss of 14-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB)–It was a somber day in Altha on Monday as the community continued to mourn the loss of a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night. Those who knew her say she will be remembered for her big heart and spunky personality. Now they’re reflecting on the lives she touched before hers was cut short.

“She lit up every room she walked in,” said Jasmine Medina, a family friend.

Friends and family sat at the sight Monday evening where she took her last breath. They describe her as a smart girl who loved fishing, reading, and spending quality time with friends.

“Everyone’s gonna miss her. She was a very good friend. We will all miss her and we all love her,” said Joshua Cowling, Jordan’s friend.

Jordan was tragically killed when she was struck by a CAN-AM UTV on Lake McKinzie Drive Saturday night. Friends close to the family are begging for justice.

“If this was your child and they got ran over and killed, what would you do?” said Lynn Peddie, another family friend close to Jordan.

Peddie and other family friends are calling upon the county to put in safety precautions that could help prevent future accidents.

As they search for answers, they say they’re remembering the impact she had on everyone around her.

“She had her little group and she knew who she could trust to be around and whatever they were doing, she was doing. If they were swimming, she was swimming,” Medina said.

A tight-knit community is now forever changed.

“Now that a life is gone, that whole community is rallying and changing because a life was lost out there,” Medina said.

Funeral arrangements will be held this Friday at the Marianna Chapel. A Facebook Fundraiser has also been set up for the family, you can learn more at https://www.facebook.com/donate/718240942186149/3041019826222721/

Florida Highway Patrol says they are still investigating the hit-and-run and pursuing possible leads. No arrests have been made.