Family and friends gather to celebrate a local man who turned 100 years old

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday with friends and family.

John Natoli, who is originally from New Jersey, moved to New York as soon as he could. He worked with radio programs and record companies for a number of years.

Natoli’s love for the arts continued when he moved to Panama City in the ‘70s. He has volunteered at the Martin Theatre and opened up his own flower shop, Bay flowers.

He said living to see 100 is one of the biggest surprises. Natoli added doing what he loves has made life so enjoyable.

“And I am working now,” Natoli said. “I still go down to my collectible shop every day of the week. I may not be that active but I am down there and I am ready for customers. But I have always worked. I’ve had the good fortune that my philosophy was when I was young if you must work for a living, let it be something you like.”

Panama City Mayor, Greg Brudnicki, signed a proclamation to have May 9 be known as John Natoli Day.

Natoli said he wants to thank all who helped celebrate him and made his birthday so special.