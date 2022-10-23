PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some residents got into the Halloween spirit at No Name Lounge Sunday.

The landmark bar hosted its 4th annual pumpkin carving event.

The lounge had 100 pumpkins that were free to carve out on the lounge’s deck.

Stephanie Cooley brought her three girls with her to carve pumpkins. She said they had a great time.

“The community doesn’t do too many things like this, so when they do it, it’s pretty awesome to have things for your kids to do,” Cooley said. “Take them and do pumpkin carving. They don’t get to do that very often so they love it. They have a good time. They already had the pumpkins carved out and the inside, so it made it much easier. Just the kids having a good time out here in the community.”

On Saturday, No Name will be hosting a “Stranger Halloween” party, themed after the hit Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’.