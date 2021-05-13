Fallen law enforcement officers are honored at PCPD memorial service

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — It’s a dangerous job and, sometimes those who wear a law enforcement uniform pay a high price.

Those who have lost their lives in the line of duty were honored Thursday.

“It’s important for us to remember those that have given the ultimate sacrifice to their community,” said Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin.

Names of fallen law enforcement officers across both the state and local area were listed at the department’s annual Memorial service.

“Any day any shift and any time, we could be called upon to also make that sacrifice,” said Ervin.

Officers of all ages said they are proud to come to work every day to help serve their community.

“I want to soak up as much information from them as possible,” said year one PCPD Officer Ryan Michael. “I mean as the captain said, he’s been on the job for 24 years, that’s longer than I’ve been alive.”

Chief Ervin said he is proud of his staff, putting their lives on the line through much uncertainty over the past few years.

“There is still that nobleness and that desire to want to make sure that we are there and we are standing in that gap to protect our communities,” he said. “I tell you, I worry as well as the Chief. Any leader of an organization wants to make sure that their people are safe.”

He said officers are there to protect all, and he wants to thank the community for their support.