Facebook page raises money for Salvage Santa

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Christmas is just five months away, which means Salvage Santa is hard at work. But, several weeks ago, Mike Jones, who is also known as Salvage Santa, had his toy storage shed broken into.

26 bikes and assorted toys were taken.

The Facebook page ‘All Things Panama City Beach’ started a fundraiser to help build back that collection of children’s toys for Christmas.

The page has 30,000 followers and was only started two years ago. However, they were able to raise 3,500 dollars in just 24 hours.

The Salvage Santa operation has been around for decades and provided Christmas to over 14,000 kids last year alone.

