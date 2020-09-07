[ NewsNation ]
F.W.C. reminds boaters of safety protocols

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— In lieu of the Labor Day Weekend the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants to ensure that those getting out on the water practice proper boat safety.

In a Facebook post, F.W.C. officials stated life jackets are mandatory with all vessels, and they should be worn at all times by passengers, as emergencies can happen quickly.

Officials encouraged boat operators to travel at safe speeds, especially when a divers-down flag is flying.

Officials recommend in the event of a boat capsizing, to stay with the boat, so rescuers can easily locate you.

Most importantly they encouraged those operating boats to remain focused on the waters, and not become distracted.

