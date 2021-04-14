F-15C records longest known missile shot during Tyndall training

U.S. Air Force F-15C Pilots, Capt. Aaron Eshkenazi and Maj. Jonah Brown from the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin AFB, Fla. fly in preparation for a flyover the Miami Dolphins’ stadium on November 17, 2019. The flyover was part of the NFL’s Salute to Service events. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Savanah Bray).

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 28th Test and Evaluation Squadron partnered with the 83d Fighter Weapons Squadron to execute the longest known air-to-air missile shot to date during March 2021, the Air Force said in a news release.

However, Air Force officials declined to say how long the shot actually was.



“An F-15C Eagle fired an AIM-120 AMRAAM at a BQM-167 subscale drone, resulting in a “kill” of the aerial target from the furthest distance ever recorded. The test took place out of Tyndall AFB, Fla., in conjunction with WSEP East,” officials wrote.

“This test effort supported requests from the CAF for “long range kill chain” capabilities,” said Maj. Aaron Osborne, 28th TES. “Key partnerships within the 53rd Wing enabled the expansion of capabilities on a currently fielded weapons system, resulting in warfighters gaining enhanced weapons employment envelopes.”



This test also exercised existing long-range weapons testing infrastructure and laid the ground work for modernizing range capabilities in support of future long-range weapons testing on the Eglin-Gulf Test and Training Range.