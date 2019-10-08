Extra Red Snapper days start this weekend

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) added 6 extra recreational red snapper fishing days which starts this Saturday, October 12th.

The extra season for recreational anglers and state for-hire operations will run on Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of October, with recreational anglers permitted to harvest red snapper in state and federal waters and state for-hire operations only permitted to harvest in Gulf state waters.

FWC Chairman Robert Spottswood said the extra days wouldn’t be possible without the Gulf Reef Fish Survey, which provides more robust data for management of red snapper and other reef fish.

If you’re planning to participate in the fall season, don’t forget that all anglers fishing from private recreational vessels must sign up as Gulf Reef Fish Angler to target red snapper and several other reef fish in Gulf state and federal waters (excluding Monroe County), even if they are exempt from fishing license requirements.

You can sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler at no cost at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by visiting any location you can purchase a license.

