PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–As we shift into colder weather these next few days, it’s important to stay warm. If you or someone you know is homeless, the Panama City Rescue Mission is ready to help.



The Rescue Mission will be having extra mats available at both their women’s and men’s shelters.



The main campus men’s shelter is located at 609 Allen Avenue in Panama City.



The women and children’s shelter is located at the Bethel Village at 1313 East 11th street.