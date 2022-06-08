HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents near the Hurlburt Field Range should expect to hear loud booms and feel the vibrations from a training detonation on Thursday morning, June 9, according to an Air Force news release.

There will be approximately six detonations starting around 8 a.m. conducted by the 823rd REDHORSE squadron in regards to their training. These could potentially be heard and felt by local residents. The charges will continue throughout the day.

The REDHORSE officials stated that if the humidity levels are high and if there is cloud coverage on Thursday, the effects of the explosions could seem louder and closer than they are on a clear day.