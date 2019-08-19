Explaining concealed carry

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After police were called to a local Walmart last week when a man was seen with a gun in pants, Panama City Police are clarifying Florida law.

Lieutenant John Morris says in Florida, you can carry a concealed weapon if you have a concealed weapons permit. A class is required to get that permit.

“You can carry it in your waistband, in your pocket, somewhere along that line if you have those permits,” Morris said.

Morris said if you don’t bring out your weapon with anger or intent to assault someone, unless there is a deadly force situation, weapons can be shown for a period of time. There are exceptions, such as being unable to carry concealed weapons in a bar.

Open carry is only legal in certain circumstances, such as being en route to go hunting or fishing. There are also provisions for law enforcement.

Morris says when they get a call like this officers are ready to help.

“I also know that with the Walmart kind of scary situation and stuff going on right now, everybody’s a little bit on edge … come to find out the individual did have a legal concealed permit from another state,” Morris said. “Don’t hesitate to call us if you’re concerned, if you see somebody with a firearm or something in their waistband … please give us a call and we’ll come out, we’ll take the appropriate action.”