Experts warn of scammers taking advantage of pandemic and holidays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–From fake package tracking numbers to fraudulent coupon codes, scammers are getting smarter. As we approach the holidays, thieves are taking advantage of the fact that more people are online shopping and spending time on their phones. The Better Business Bureau of Northwest Florida warns panhandle residents to be self-aware.

“Basically what scammers are trying to do, is when they text you, they want you to do something that you don’t take any thought to,” said Tammy Ward, the Better Business Bureau of Northwest Florida’s Communication Director.

This leads scammers to rely on phishing through texting which can consist of sending short messages with dangerous links. Ward says they target consumers by tying in real-life events. Lately, some scammers have promised consumers they will receive a free COVID-19 vaccine sent to their homes as long as they share personal information. Ward urges people to not fall for it.

“They had the ones for the stimulus checks and now we might have another round of stimulus so you can guarantee there’s going to be more scams coming out because of that second stimulus,” Ward said.

Experts encourage you to ignore texts and calls from numbers you don’t recognize and avoid opening any messages. They say you should delete the thread entirely.

“Do the virus protection. And the virus protection just like on a laptop and computer, you should have on your smartphone,” Ward said.

Virus protection will detect malware and any unsafe messages coming to your phone. If you’ve fallen for the scam and sent the scammer money, you are instructed to reach out to law enforcement.

“If it’s a criminal act, please contact your police department especially if you’ve sent money to somebody or something like that,” Ward said.

To view an active list of scams being reported by panhandle residents, you can visit the Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker.