BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Emergency Management officials and local meteorologists both agree hurricane season can be unpredictable.

This is why it’s better to play it safe than sorry.

“The people that had problems the most during and after Michael was the lack of planning,” Bay County Emergency Services Chief Brad Monroe said. “Again, we didn’t expect such a terrible storm to hit us but it’s always a possibility when you live on the Gulf of Mexico.”

Monroe said it’s important to be prepared with a disaster plan and an emergency kit.

He suggests buying supplies over the hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday from May 28 through June 10.

Some things to add to the list are a cooler, weather radio, and batteries.

“There are all kinds of things that you can get: generators, flashlights, tarps,” Monroe said.

The list is never-ending. It’s best to have enough in stock to survive for at least seven days.

“Make sure you’ve got water on hand, you’ve got food supplies, things you know, your medicines are on hand, get those ahead of time,” Bay County Chairman Robert Carroll said.

Local meteorologists said we’re expecting an above-average hurricane season.

Colorado State University models predict 19 named storms this year. While that’s less than the 21 we had last year, it’s five over the national average.

“Alert Bay is a terrific way to stay informed,” Monroe said. “In the approach of a storm or even when we have blue skies, you can sign up for specific updates to your area and warnings sent out to your area alerts.”

Monroe said Alert Bay will keep you up-to-date with the weather and any other important messages from the Emergency Operations Center.

Emergency Management officials have created a disaster preparedness guide. Click here for everything else you may need to know about hurricane preparedness.