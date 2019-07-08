Expectant mother allegedly strikes boyfriend with hammer

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Deputies were called to a home in Callaway on Friday after a woman tried to break into a home with a hammer.

According to officers, Christy Taylor, 29, used a hammer to break the glass of a back door at the residence and then allegedly struck a male victim in the face.

The police report states Taylor and victim had been living together as a family unit for the past 9 months, and Taylor is 4 months pregnant with the victims child.

Police also add that there were witnesses outside of the home who did not see Taylor strike the victim, but entered after the initial altercation and said the victim and defendant were fighting over possession of the hammer.

Taylor was arrested for domestic battery and taken to the Bay County Jail. She was released shortly after.