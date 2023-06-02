PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — More than a dozen professional wrestlers are getting ready to rumble in Panama City Beach.

Xtreme Impact Wrestling is hosting a live entertainment event Saturday at the Travelodge Sports and Events Complex.

The group is made up of grown men and women playing the roles of ‘good and bad guys.’

They tell an ongoing story every other month in the ring at the Travelodge Sports Complex.

‘Gangster of Destruction’ Adrian Whisper will go head to head with his own son Saturday night.

“They’re going to find out one thing that the blood is real, the violence is real,” Whisper said. “We don’t know if that story is going to come to a head on June 3rd here at the Killing Fields of XIW but you can rest assured we’re going to try our best to put one of them in the hospital.”

Doors open at 4 o’clock for this rated-R show.

The estimated two-and-a-half-hour production starts at 5 p.m. Kids are welcome, but it is not encouraged to bring them due to explicit language and violence.

Click here for a link to the group’s Facebook page to reserve your seat via messenger. Pay $15 cash at the door for your general admission ticket. Active military personnel will receive a $5 discount.

Whisper said to also message them through their Facebook page to book them for fundraising events. He said they can tone down the violence for more kid-friendly shows.

Xtreme Impact Wrestling officials said they have fundraised for cancer patients, school sports teams, and more.