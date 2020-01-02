Evangelist bringing ‘Decision America’ tour to Aaron Bessant Park

Evangelist Franklin Graham, the son of world-famous evangelist Billy Graham, is bringing his “Decision America” tour to Panama City Beach.

The event, which features music from Jeremy Camp and is free and open to the public, is set for Aaron Bessant Park on January 14.

“This past October, Franklin Graham’s Decision America Tar Heel State Tour reached more than 65,000 people across eight cities in his home state: Fayetteville, Greenville, Wilmington, Raleigh, Greensboro, Hickory, Charlotte and Asheville,” officials wrote on Graham’s website. “Last May, the Decision America Northeast Tour drew more than 31,000 people across Portland, Maine; Burlington, Vermont; Manchester, New Hampshire; Springfield, Massachusetts; East Providence, Rhode Island; Bridgeport, Connecticut; and Syracuse, New York.”

According to records from the City of Panama City, officials from the tour paid a $500 fee to use Aaron Bessant Park.

Despite his well known and strong support for President Donald Trump Graham says the tour is not a political rally.

“It’s to share the Gospel with those that do not believe. We’re not trying to have a church meeting,” Graham told the Fayetteville Observer in September. “We hope the churches will come. No, I do encourage everyone to vote. I do think it’s important. I don’t tell people how to vote. Some of the most important elections are local elections. Such as school board elections. I encourage Christians to run for office.”

