Evacuations recommended, part of I-10 shut down due to Five Mile Swamp fire in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) –

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.: Milton Community Center is available for sheltering and will be open by 4 p.m. Evacuations are recommended for residents south of Interstate 10 from Escambia Bay to Blackwater Bay. All residents south of I-10 to the Garcon Point Bridge are recommended to evacuate. Now is the time to act. Take your pets with you.

Gulf Power has shut off power from Garcon Point Road to Dickerson City south of Interstate 10 for the protection of the firefighters responding to the wildfire. An estimated time of power restoration is unknown.

Santa Rosa County official say to not let COVID-19 prevent you from utilizing the community shelter if needed. If the community center is your best available refuge from the wildfire, follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and disease prevention.

UPDATE: 12:30 PM: Santa Rosa County officials say based on projected weather patterns that will continue to support extreme fire behavior, evacuations are recommended for residents east of Avalon Blvd. to the Blackwater River, south of Interstate 10.

UPDATE: 11:54 AM: The Florida Forest Service asked The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) to close Interstate 10, all lanes, from exit 22 at Avalon blvd to exit 31 Wednesday morning.

The forest service says flames from the Five Mile Swamp fire were spotted across the interstate and crews are working to contain the hot-spot with tractor/plows and helicopters.





ORIGINAL STORY — Firefighters have been battling a wildfire in Milton, FL for two days now. A dramatic change in weather conditions can contribute to the situation getting worse before it gets better.

The fire started as a prescribed burn that got out of control on Monday just east of the former moors golf course. As of this morning, the fire covers about 250 acres and is 40% contained.

The change in wind direction to a Northerly flow can threaten Ski Watch Subdivision and Interstate 10. Winds are expected to gust up to 25 mph. The humidity levels are between 20-25 mph which are the two main ingredients needed to make conditions worse.

The Red Flad warning means if there is a fire sparked then the weather conditions could contribute to the fire spreading rapidly.

News 5 Meteorologist Colleen Peterson is out on the scene in Milton and will keep you intact with any new updates.

VIDEO FROM TUESDAY NIGHT:

