Escaped inmate caught in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who escaped from a Florida prison was caught Wednesday.

Michael A. Pizzuto, 31, was on the run for four days after he walked away from a Department of

Corrections Community Release Center, Panama City Police wrote in a news release. Pizzuto cut his electronic monitor and fled from the facility on Highway 390 in the early morning hours Saturday.

The Panama City Police Department, along with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Lynn Haven Police Department started searching for Pizzuto immediately.

On Wednesday, Pizzuto was found and arrested in the 3200 block of Country Club Drive in Lynn Haven. Two other people were arrested in relation to Pizzuto’s apprehension.

Lauren Luton and Anthony Ricks were both charged with aiding an escaped prisoner.

Pizzuto has been charged with escape, tampering with an electronic monitoring device and

violation of community control. The case remains under investigation and additional charges

could be coming, police wrote.