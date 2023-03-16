BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Despite what the weather brings this weekend, Holmes County Chamber members said their annual Down Home Street Festival is going to happen.

There will be plenty to see and lots to do at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday.

An estimated 100 hot rods and classic cars will be on display. There will be several city trucks for kids to explore and food trucks for people to eat at.

Inflatables, face painting, and live chalk art demonstrations are also part of the free event.

However, there’s also a lot of shopping available with more than 60 vendors setting up booths in the street.

Chamber Board President Amanda Eldridge said her favorite part of the festival is giving the community the opportunity to learn more about local non-profit organizations.

She said the event gets bigger every year.

“As a local, traffic can get pretty hectic down near the beach so those locals can come on up and visit us,” Edridge said. “We have free parking just a block away so come bring your families and just enjoy a little bit of the outside of that Spring Break activity.”

Gates open at 8:45 Saturday morning. Live music starts just after 9 o’clock.

The newly crowned royal court of ‘Trailblazers’ said they can’t wait to see the turnout and meet the community.