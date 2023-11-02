ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Thursday morning after deputies searched his home and found drugs and guns inside, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Beasley, 36 of Pensacola, was arrested after deputies conducted a search warrant at his home on the 1800 block of Figland Avenue, near Pensacola Boulevard.

LOCATION

During the search, deputies found four guns, 45 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of cocaine, and over 800 grams of marijuana.

Beasley is charged with possession of a weapon, trafficking methamphetamine, selling marijuana, selling cocaine, and possession of drug equipment.

