Equipment malfunction causes delays at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Wednesday was a scary evening for two people aboard a single-engine aircraft at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. Around 7 p.m., the plane’s three landing gears malfunctioned, stranding it on the runway.

No one was hurt, but it has caused delays for some passengers. Some connecting flights had to be rescheduled while the aircraft was being towed off the runway.

Airport director Parker McClellan says airlines are working with passengers on the delayed flights. He also says that situations like these help keep the airport prepared for more serious events.

“It doesn’t happen a lot, but we train for it every day. So that when it does happen our team and the airport team is ready to respond,” said McClellan.

The airport runway has been cleared and flights are resuming their normal schedules.

