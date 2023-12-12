(NEXSTAR) – We’re well aware that most of our favorite TV shows are shot on a studio lot in California. But we choose to suspend disbelief because, deep down, we want to believe the story is unfolding at a bar in Boston, a general hospital in New York, or even an uncharted Gilligan’s isle.

Depending on where you live, plenty of popular TV shows may be set in your state or hometown, too. Again, we know the action is likely not taking place in our backyards. But we usually appreciate any local references, exterior shots, or attempt to convince us that Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia are, in actuality, eating cheesecake around a table at their Miami home.

Here are a few TV shows you might have forgotten took place right in the Sunshine State, whether in real-life Florida cities or fictional ones.

Silk Stalkings (1991-99)

Though filmed in San Diego and Arizona, this sometimes-steamy crime drama was set in Palm Beach and frequently used the city in its episode titles, including “Divorce, Palm Beach Style” and “Fear and Loathing in Palm Beach.” The original iteration of the show aired on CBS for two seasons before moving to USA Network, where it continued for six more.

“Silk Stalkings,” a television police drama series, was part of CBS’s “Crime Time after Prime Time” line-up in 1991. Pictured from left is Rob Estes (as Sgt. Chris Lorenzo) and Mitzi Kapture (as Sgt. Rita Lee Lance). (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

“Flipper” (1964-67)

This classic TV sitcom starring the “faster than lightning” dolphin took place in a fictional version of the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo. The adventures of Flipper and his people, a game warden and his two sons, took place in and around the Florida Keys.

The original show was filmed in various parts of Miami and Key Biscayne, in addition to inside the Miami Seaquarium. A 2007 TripAdvisor thread lists several filming locations that fans of the show can visit.

(Original Caption) Publicity handout from the NBC television series “Flipper.” Shown are Luke Halpin, Brian Kelly, Tommy Norden, and of course, Flipper. Photograph circa 1964-1968. (Getty Images)

“The Paper” (2008)

This one-season MTV reality show followed the student newspaper staff at Cyprus Bay High School, in Weston. The series, which aired eight episodes, followed the creation of the school’s “The Circuit” paper, in addition to the personal lives of the students.

As explained by MTV, the series’ main conflict was tension over selection of the paper’s new editor-in-chief.

Though MTV said it was casting for future seasons to be set at another school, “The Paper” did not return for a second season. While the show itself made minimal impact, it did have its fans. As recently as two months ago, one Redditor posted to the r/lostmedia subreddit, wondering if anyone had any idea where to watch it. The series isn’t currently available to stream anywhere, aside from a few stray clips on YouTube.

“The Golden Girls” (1985-92)

You’d recognize the exterior of the house from “The Golden Girls” anywhere. But it turns out, the house isn’t located in the show’s setting of Miami at all. That house, in Los Angeles, still exists — though it has been drastically renovated — and actually sold for over $4 million back in 2020.

Though the show was also filmed in L.A., the series made use of Miami’s aesthetics, which can be seen through the show’s famed lanai and indoor furnishings.

Also set in Miami was the “Golden Girls” spinoff “Empty Nest” (1988-95), in addition its spinoff, “Nurses,” which ran for three seasons. The “Golden Girls”‘ ill-fated sequel series “The Golden Palace” was also set in Miami, and followed the show’s remaining cast, minus Bea Arthur, as they re-opened a beachfront hotel.

Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Betty White, the stars of “The Golden Girls,” appear in a scene from “Take Him, He’s Mine,” the third episode of show’s sophomore season. (Photo by Gene Arias/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

“Invasion” (2005-06)

This one-season sci-fi show has been likened to ABC’s then-popular drama “Lost,” though “Invasion” never found its audience quite the same way. Set in Homestead, a small suburb outside Miami, “Invasion” followed townspeople in the wake of a hurricane when locals start acting oddly.

As explained by Collider, the “high concept” show was critically successful and continues to be well-regarded, but its time slot following “Lost” — in addition to delays due to real-life Hurricane Katrina — did not help its short run back in 2005.

“I Dream of Jeannie” (1965-70)

Who can ever forget the iconic “I Dream of Jeannie” theme song?

The classic TV sitcom aired 139 episodes across its five-year run, many of which centered on hijinks set in and around Cape Kennedy and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Despite this, the show was actually filmed in California.

