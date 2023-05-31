PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With summer in full gear, many residents and tourists alike are looking for nearby entertainment to enjoy the season.

Gulf Coast Jam is about to kick off on Thursday, June 1, with headliner Kenny Chesney, and other well-known artists such as Miranda Lambert, Hardy, and Kane Brown.

The Seabreeze Jazz Festival hosted its 25th annual event in April with over 8,000 people in attendance. The event hosted over 35 world-renowned Jazz artists, including the ‘Jackson 5.’ Tickets for next year’s Seabreeze Jazz Festival are planned to go on sale on June 1.

If you are looking to fill your summer vacation with other nearby live music venues, we have some ideas to help you narrow down your search or plan ahead for next year’s live music road trip.

About 32 million Americans attend music festivals each year, according to Billboard. Almost half of these are millennials, who place a lot of value on experiences and travel. Organizers, recognizing the generation’s priorities and massive spending power, have started making their events not just parties but destinations. Rather than running festivals in rural areas like Bethel, New York, many of the country’s biggest events are now held within a few hours of the biggest cities.

In light of that, Vivid Seats compiled data on the driving time to music festivals from Panama City. 511 music festivals being held in the U.S. in 2023 that have the highest ticket sales on Vivid Seats or are among the highest-attended festivals were considered. Drive times were acquired from the location platform Here. Read on to learn more about driving times to music festivals from Panama City or read the national analysis here.

Panama City music festivals by the numbers

Number of festivals within 1-hour drive: 2

Within a 2-hour drive: 4

Within a 4-hour drive: 10

Within an 8-hour drive: 69

Closest Festivals:

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam (0.6 hours)

Seabreeze Jazz Festival (0.6 hours)

30A Songwriters Festival (1.1 hours)

Moon Crush (1.3 hours)

Gulf Coast Summer Fest (2.5 hours)

Thunder Beats Music Festival (2.5 hours)

Suwannee Hulaween (3.0 hours)

Echoland Music Festival (3.0 hours)

Suwannee Spring Reunion (3.0 hours)

Hangout Music Festival (3.2 hours)

Driving time to major festivals:

Austin City Limits Festival (12.7 hours)

Bonnaroo Music Festival (7.4 hours)

Coachella Music Festival (30.1 hours)

Lollapalooza (14.7 hours)

New Orleans Jazz Festival (5.2 hours)

Summerfest (16.4 hours)

Metros with the most music festivals within a one-hour drive: