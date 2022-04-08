NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The group Red Hot Chili Peppers has been added to the lineup of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest, organizers announced Friday.

The rock band’s appearance is set for Sunday, May 1, and will be its first at the event since 2016.

The group has sold 80 million albums, collected six Grammy Awards and been inducted into the Rock and roll Hall of Fame. Their 12th studio album, “Unlimited Love,” was released April 1.

Last month, the festival announced plans to find a replacement for the Foo Fighters, which canceled all upcoming concert dates after the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Their scheduled time slot has now been filled by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The 2022 festival will run April 29-May 1 and May 5-8 at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

The Who, Stevie Nicks, Lionel Richie, Luke Combs, Willie Nelson, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Charlie Wilson and Erykah Badu are among the headliners for this year’s festival.

Started in 1970, Jazz Fest annually celebrates the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists.It is returning after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.