Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Screenwriter and comedian Joel Kim Booster looked to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” as the inspiration for his modern romantic comedy “Fire Island,” coming to Hulu on Friday. Under Andrew Ahn’s direction, Booster also stars as the main character Noah who is setting off for an annual weeklong reunion trip with some friends, including “Saturday Night Live’s” Bowen Yang, to the iconic LGBTQ vacation spot. Yang plays the part of the insecure Howie, and Noah, who avoids relationships, makes it his mission to find him a hook up. Margaret Cho is in the mix, too, as the woman who owns the house they’ve stayed at for years. Reviews have called it an instant gay classic.

— Over on Netflix, “Fast & Furious” alum Elsa Pataky (who is also famously married to Chris Hemsworth) leads her own action pic with “Interceptor,” which debuts on Friday. She plays a military officer who has been relegated to a base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean to look after a single missile interceptor. It’s a boring gig until a former intelligence officer played by Luke Bracey threatens the base and she’s the only one there to defend it. Hemsworth not only produced, but also helped Pataky train for the role as well.

— Or for some real classics, head over to The Criterion Channel where starting Wednesday they’re celebrating Judy Garland’s centennial (she would have been 100 on June 10) with 12 MGM films that defined her early career. They include Busby Berkeley’s “Babes in Arms” (1939) and “For Me and My Gal” (1942); Vincente Minnelli’s “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944), “The Clock” (1945) and “The Pirate” (1948); Robert Z. Leonard’s “Ziegfeld Girl” (1941) and “In the Good Old Summertime” (1949); George Sidney’s “The Harvey Girls” (1946); Norman Taurog’s “Girl Crazy” (1943) and “Presenting Lily Mars” (1943); and Charles Walters’ “Easter Parade” (1948) and “Summer Stock” (1950).

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Post Malone returns Friday with “Twelve Carat Toothache,” a follow up to his 2019 album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding” and includes his new single with The Weeknd, “One Right Now,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Other guests expected are Kid Laroi, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold. Post Malone told Billboard the album is about “the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”

— A high-energy concert by Prince and the Revolution in upstate New York held more than three decades ago has been reworked and re-released on video and audio. The March 30, 1985, concert at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, included the songs “Delirious,” “1999,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Take Me Home,” “Let’s Pretend We’re Married,” “Computer Blue,” “When Doves Cry” and “I Would Die 4 U,” among others. “Prince and The Revolution: Live” will be released Friday.

— Drive-By Truckers look back on their new album, “Welcome 2 Club XIII,” due out Friday. Songs about the bandmembers’ formative years follows on the heels of their 2020 albums “The Unraveling” and “The New OK.” One single, “The Driver,” is about being behind the wheel of a car at night with a little practical advice thrown in: “When you’re changing lanes/and passing on the right/check your blind spot/and signal your intent.” The new album gets its title from a music venue where founding members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley performed at the start of their careers.

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— If you missed PBS’ “National Memorial Day Concert,” have no fear. The event was back live after years of taped presentations because of COVID-19 and was hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise and featured performances by Lea Salonga, Craig Morgan, Rhiannon Gidden and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Special tributes were made to women who served in World War II, Medal of Honor recipients and the late Gen. Colin Powell. The 90-minute concert, in its 33rd year streams live at PBS and is available for the next few weeks.

— Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”) stars in “This is Going to Hurt,” a comedy-drama based on the 2017 best-selling memoir of the same name by Adam Kay. The setting is a gynecology and obstetrics ward, where Whishaw’s over-stressed, under-paid Dr. Kay faces nearly 100-hour weeks, decisions that could save a life or lose it, and a tenuous grip on the scant personal time left. The limited series, created by British doctor-turned-comedy-writer Kay, debuts Thursday, on AMC+ and Sundance Now, with new episodes out weekly.

— The MTV Movie & TV Awards is billed as an “epic, global one-night event.” Be that as it may, the Sunday ceremony will be easy to find. Besides playing internationally on MTV, it will be simulcast by a vast contingent of corporate siblings including BET, CMT, Comedy Central and Paramount Network. Vanessa Hudgens is the host, with top nominees including “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Euphoria” and “The Batman.” “Inventing Anna,” “Moon Knight” and “Pam & Tommy” are among the other contenders, with new categories including best song and this novel entry: Here for the Hookup.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

