PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With virtually no push in the mainstream media outlets and no mention of him outside of social media Oklahoma native and Navy veteran Zach Bryan may have released one of the biggest albums of the year.

Bryan, a singer, and songwriter released his fourth album American Heartbreak Friday. The 34-track release has “broken the 2022 record for most streams of a country album on a single day,” according to Music Row.

The 26-year-old was honorably discharged from the Navy but was still in the service when he filmed a video of his song, “Heading South” and posted it to Youtube in September of 2019. It currently has more than 15 million views.

Despite this success, Bryan’s latest release has been ignored by most of the mainstream music press. No reviews have been posted to most of the music sites and very little was written prior to the release.

One of the few outlets covering the phenomenon is SavingCountryMusic.com. A review was posted on that website Monday.