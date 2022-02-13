LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual “Stars & Guitars” event is back and is set to be hosted in Lynn Haven this year.

The event will be held at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School on Thursday, February 17.

This year, The Band Perry is headlining the event, with Thompson Square as the opening act.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

Doors are set to open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Learn more about the event and how to purchase tickets.