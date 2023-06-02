(NEXSTAR) — The world’s favorite web-slinging superhero swings back into theaters this weekend with “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the latest computer-animated installment in Columbia Pictures and Sony’s “Spider-Man” film saga.

The new film is the second theatrical outing of Miles Morales, one of several Marvel Comics characters to take over the role of Spider-Man. Morales is perhaps the best known Spidey besides “first” Spider-Man Peter Parker — and he was only just introduced in 2011’s “Ultimate Fallout #4: Spider-Man No More.”

In that story, Morales, who possesses many of the same spider-bite-induced powers as Parker, takes over the Spider-helm after Parker’s death in an alternate universe. The introduction of Afro-Latino New Yorker Morales was highly controversial but the character has gone on to enjoy popularity outside of Parker’s shadow.

The polarizing 2011 death of Peter Parker brought an end to the “Ultimate Spider-Man” comic book run, which lasted from September 2000 until June 2011. That’s quite a long run but it’s far from Parker’s only — or longest — single-title run.

Spider-Man made his first appearance way back in 1962, with “Amazing Fantasy #15,” penciled by Steve Ditko and written by Stan Lee. It’s a debut sealed in pop culture history and the book’s among the most coveted among comic collectors. Original copies of the issue are priced in the $250-300,000 range, according to eBay.

Currently, the most expensive single edition of “Amazing Fantasy #15” is a 1999 German variant signed by Stan Lee. It’s asking price is $1 million or best offer (plus $5.50 shipping). According to the listing, the German language comic is “one of only five in existence.” Other high-ticket Spidey adventures include a $1 million-priced “Amazing Spider-Man #1” (1963) re-issue from 2014-15 featuring signatures and sketches by Lee and eight other creators.

Meanwhile, Miles’ 2011 comic debut is no slouch on the resale market, either. Though still a relatively “new” issue, given Marvel’s long history, new and like-new Marvel “Ultimate Fallout #4” go for up to $46,500 on eBay. That’s the absolute highest price, however. Average copies of the 2011 book range in the $2-3,000 range. A proper rerelease of the issue in 2021 was the eighth best-selling (distributor-to-seller) Marvel comic in September of that year, according to Screen Rant.

Miles’ popularity has soared since the release of 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which not only earned over $375 million at the global box office but received the 2018 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and 2019 Golden Globe for Animated Feature Film.

Though “Across the Spider-Verse” has only just hit theaters, a third installment, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” is already slated for release on March 29, 2024.