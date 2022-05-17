LOS ANGELES (AP) — Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will bring their combined star power to the newest addition to the “Yellowstone” TV franchise.

The pair will headline a Paramount+ series with the working title “1932,” which joins “1883” as part of what the streaming service called the “origin story” of its “Yellowstone” drama series.

Mirren and Ford are among the growing ranks of film actors who have added small-screen projects to their resume as streaming services vie for subscribers with prestige projects and big names.

The latest chapter in the Dutton family saga will be set in an early 20th century and a Mountain West beset by drought and the Great Depression, among other ills, Paramount+ said. It will debut in December.

Writer-producer Sheridan Taylor is the creative force behind the hit franchise, which began with the contemporary drama “Yellowstone,” led by Kevin Costner. The “1883” prequel stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

Mirren is among today’s most highly regarded actors, a four-time Oscar nominee who won for her portrayal of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 2006’s “The Queen.”

Ford’s extensive blockbuster movie credits include the “Star Wars” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” franchises. He was an Oscar nominee for the 1985 film “Witness.”