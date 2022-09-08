(WXIN) – HBO will once again have to digitally tweak a scene from a George R.R. Martin series due to a goof that somehow got past editors and showrunners.

In Sunday night’s episode of “The House of the Dragon,” some eagle-eyed fans noticed King Viserys was sporting some extra green on his hand.

It wasn’t an opulent emerald ring. Instead, it was a green wrapping left on two of his fingers.

In the series, King Viserys, played by Paddy Considine, is missing those fingers after a wound he received from his iron throne (irony, anyone?) became infected.

Those digits were presumably meant to be digit-ally removed in post-production.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO will correct the scene and release the revised version on HBO Max this week.

“House of the Dragon” is a prequel to “Game of Thrones” centered on the Targaryen dynasty, about 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen claimed her stake for the iron throne.

In 2019, a scene from “Game of Thrones” featured another gaffe as a Starbucks cup was visible in a scene during the show’s final season.

A tweet from the show’s official Twitter page later addressed the mistake, jokingly saying, “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

The cup was edited out days after the episode’s debut.