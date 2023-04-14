NEW YORK (WPIX) — Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell spoke out on social media Thursday night, hours after he was first reported missing and later determined to be safe.

Bell took to Twitter just after 6 p.m., saying “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”

That morning, Police in Florida had issued an alert for Bell, saying he was last seen on Wednesday just before 9 p.m., in the area of Mainland High School in Daytona Beach.

“He is considered missing and endangered,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Police later said Bell was determined to be “safe” and in contact with Florida officials as of Thursday afternoon. A representative for the Daytona Beach PD did not share any further details.

In his tweet on Thursday, Bell did not elaborate on his whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding that morning’s alert.

Bell, whose legal name is Jared Drake Bell, is perhaps best known for starring alongside Josh Peck on Nickelodeon’s “Drake & Josh” between 2004 and 2007. He has also released several albums, with plans to release his next sometime in 2023.

In 2021, Bell pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles stemming from an incident in December 2017, after he was alleged to be maintaining an online relationship with a minor, among other accusations. He was sentenced to probation.