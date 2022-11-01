PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — You don’t wait to miss the country artists performing live at the Country Music Awards next week.

Tune in to ABC on November 9th at 7 p.m. (CT) for the “56th Annual CMA Awards”.

The Country Music Association announced many new performers on Tuesday. Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire and others will now be on performing on stage.

Others announced previously include Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band and many more.

Click here for a full list of performers and more information about the CMA Awards.