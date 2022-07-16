BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Between the summer season and increased tourism, knowing the places in town to enjoy a meal with family and friends may be useful. Here are some of the top restaurants in Bay County, according to Yelp.

At the top of the list is “Simply Seafood & Oyster Bar.” The restaurant is known for the variety of seafood entrees. According to reviews, restaurant visitors are impressed by the quality of the food and the atmosphere.

“This place is a gem! The decor is fun and has a very mom and pop shop feel,” one review said. “The service was quick and attentive. The food was all DELICIOUS! Everything tasted fresh and full of flavor with reasonable prices. Definitely worth the stop if your looking for seafood delight.”

Other restaurants in the top 5 include: “Dat Cajun Place”, “Millies”, “Copper Tap Grille”, and “FINNS Island Style Grub in St. Andrews.”

The menu at “Copper Tap Grille” features popular dishes like chicken and waffles. A more adventurous option is the sautéed shrimp and crawfish pasta.

Many customers who have attended “Millies” leave reviews that the shrimp and grits is extremely delicious and one of the best items on the menu.

Each of these places offer different items that have resulted in them being some of the most popular spots.

While seafood is popular here, restaurants do include other cuisines. Bay County restaurants can satisfy the cravings of just about anyone. The Yelp top restaurants lists includes traditional American, Mexican, and Cajun places, and steakhouses.