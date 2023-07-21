PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With Oppenheimer and Barbie opening this weekend, it should be a huge weekend for movie fans.

And, with the Regal-Regency 11 theater re-opened, it’s great news for movie goers.

Since both of these movies are coming out the same weekend fans have dubbed them ‘Barbenheimer.’

Though, movie goers of all ages are excited to see their favorite girl in pink up on the big screen.

“Just spending the time having a great time, seeing a great movie,” movie patron Alex Hightower said. “This is her first time seeing a movie, too. And it’s going to be Barbie!”

The box office estimates for Barbie alone is $100-million to $140-million this weekend.

Oppenheimer is expected to take in $50-million this weekend.