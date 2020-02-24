Enrollment numbers for Bay District Schools slowly rising

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Michael pushed out hundreds of families from the Panhandle. But with military families moving into Bay County, student enrollment numbers are increasing again post-storm.

District staff said right before the storm hit, enrollment numbers were just over 28,000 students. As of this past Friday, those numbers are around 25,500.

But they are optimistic about more families returning, helping to bring those numbers back up.

Student Services Director Kara Mulkulsky said those numbers are continuing to increase because workers and their families are here looking for work.

“More students are coming back due to housing coming up, and being renovated and having their homes fixed and being able to come back and return to our area. We also stay in close contact with Tyndall Air Force Base, and we still have steady military families coming into the area for both the air force base and the navy base,” said Mulkusky.

District staff said the student population is doing well on Panama City Beach. They continue with plans to create a new beach school to accommodate that growth.

“As a community right after the storm, a lot of people sought housing and temporary homes on the beachside. So it is possible that they are permanently residing on the beachside. But we do know that before the storm, that the beach was continuously growing and expanding and so we were trying to prepare for a new school already to make sure our schools weren’t getting too overcrowded,” said Mulkusky.