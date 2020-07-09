End of extension on tax deadline nears

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things, including the tax deadline. The IRS extended the April 15th deadline to July 15th.

That extension ends next Wednesday, July 15th.

John Mitchel with Liberty Tax Services on E 5th St. said that the community has really utilized this extension.

“People who file at the end of the season tend to owe or have a tax obligation. So they wait until the last minute or come in at the deadline. With this new deadline many people have come in or are coming later because they owe the IRS.”

For more information regarding this years tax information you can visit the IRS website here.