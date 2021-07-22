Emotional Dunn passionately advocates for ALLIES Act

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBB) – U.S. Representative Dr. Neal Dunn delivered an emotional speech on the House floor Thursday in support of legislation that will expedite visas for Afghan citizens who helped our military.

“Please do not abandon friends of America, again,” Dunn said on the House floor.

The ALLIES act would create an additional 8,000 visas to the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program for Afghans who helped the United States in the war.

It would also remove several hurdles currently in place that slow the visa process, such as proving a credible threat, since it is widely believed the Taliban will retaliate against Afghans who worked with the U.S.

“We leave people behind who are being targeted by the Taliban and they will be killed as soon as the Taliban takes control of each village successively that they control,” said Dunn. “They will march them out in the street and behead them on tv.”

Dunn, who is a veteran himself, said his own personal experience in the military was a major factor in why he co-sponsored this bill.

“Every veteran knows that one of the most painful things that can happen is you leave somebody behind, an ally, a friend, a comrade in arms and we did some of that at the end of Vietnam”

The ALLIES Act passed the House in a landslide 407-16 vote and now proceeds to the Senate.

But Dunn added that the clock is ticking as the hope is to have these allies out of Afghanistan before the U.S. presence is gone at the end of August.