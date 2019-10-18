Emergency shelter to open Friday afternoon in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Emergency Management officials will open an emergency shelter at Deane Bozeman School, 13410 State 77, at 5 p.m. Friday.

Officials said anyone who is concerned for their safety as the weather deteriorates should move to the shelter prior to the arrival of the bad weather.

Officials said to bring any specialty food and snacks and your own bedding.

This shelter is pet friendly but pets need to be kenneled and evacuees are responsible for providing food and water for their pets.

Additional shelters will be opened if necessary.