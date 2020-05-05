Emergency personnel urge residents to prepare for hurricane season

BAY & JACKSON COUNTIES, Fla. (WMBB)–Hurricane season is upon us and it’s time to start taking action. This week marks National Hurricane Preparedness Week. As the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important now than ever to plan ahead. ​

Hurricane season begins June 1st. Emergency personnel say a more active season for the Gulf is predicted.​

“What we’ve been having with our weather lately is kind of leading us to believe this may be a rough hurricane season for us,” said Frankie Lumm, the Emergency Management Division Chief for Bay County.

Jackson County is also approaching hurricane season with caution.

“We’re looking at an increased chance for us again in the Gulf and the whole state of Florida so the best thing I can tell people is if you think you’re prepared, take more steps beyond that to prepare. Instead of having 3 days, get a weeks supply. If you got a weeks supply, you might even get a 2 weeks supply of water, food, and other things that you need,” said Rodney Andreasen, the Emergency Management Director for Jackson County.​

​With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the community’s access to necessities, emergency personnel say residents should start preparing sooner rather than later.​​

“Stuff was gone very quickly so start buying canned foods, getting the water and stuff, stuff that’s stable and will last a long time. If they get it now, they won’t have to fight for it later,” said Andreasen.

When building your hurricane and shelter kits, you may find yourself including new items you haven’t needed in the past.​​

“Bring your own masks, any personal equipment that you feel necessary to take with you. Hand sanitizer, that sort of thing,” said Lumm.​

Lumm says Bay County is prepared to adjust shelter operations if any hurricanes present themselves when social distancing is still in place.​​

“I can spread people throughout the entire building, normally that I would have just in one room,” Lumm said in regards to shelter operations at Gulf Coast State College.​

Both Andreasen and Lumm recommend residents have access to adequate amounts of food, water, batteries, and extra funds.​ They also say it’s important to have access to multiple ways to receive emergency alerts.​