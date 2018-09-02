Emerald Coast Self Defense Aims to Share Importance of Learning Safety Techniques

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Emerald Coast Self Defense is on a mission to share safety techniques. The group is based out of Pensacola but offers seminars all over the Panhandle.

Saturday they held a class in Panama City Beach at the La Quinta Inn and Suites off Thomas Drive. The two hour active class kicked off at 10 a.m. Organizers said learning how to protect yourself in a harmful situation could save your life.

"With today's world you've got to know something, the attacks happen, you've got to know how to react, and in Krav Maga you learn how to react systematically and get away, and get home safe because that's the key," said Eddie Wells, Emerald Coast Self Defense Instructor.

Organizers said Krav Maga is an Israeli self defense system that means contact combat. They aim to hold two seminars around the area each month.