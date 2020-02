PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All things Florida and Panama City Beach are being displayed at a show in Aaron Bessant Park this Saturday and Sunday.

The show contains about 400 boats totaling an approximate 40 million dollars throughout the park. Not just boats are parked there, but there is music, games, and plenty of surf style tools visitors can explore.

The weather will be nice for the visit. For more details on the event click here.