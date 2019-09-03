Emerald Coast First Responders Association receives check

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Ahead of its annual stairclimbing event, PCB Fire Rescue members received a donation towards their nonprofit Tuesday morning.

The Emerald Coast First Responders Association received a $5,000 check from the St. Joe Community Foundation.

The Panama City Beach 9-11 Memorial Stairclimb has created the association as its own 501c3 charity, which will benefit first responders all year long.

“Having the St. Joe Community Foundation come on board as a major contributor, that means the world of difference to us,” Terry Parris, event coordinatior, said. “Our one day event carries our programs year round, so by their gracious donation that’s going to help us with our programs.”

The stairclimb event will take place at 10 a.m. September 7 at Edgewater Beach Resort Tower One.